Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Thursday’s rainfall will be mild with the upper 50s to 60 but then the cold Artic air builds into the region with much more cold air.
The entire News 3 viewing area is under a Wind Chill Watch: Conditions will be likely for wind chills of -10 degrees or colder) or ADVISORY (values of +5 to -9 degrees) for much of the area. If this is the case and likely will be a Wind Chill Warning will be issued.
WEATHER AWARE Thursday night-Friday AM: A decision by the local Weather Forecast Offices or WFO, will be made sometime in the next 24 hours or so on the upgrade to a Wind Chill WARNING (for wind chills of -10 degrees or colder) or ADVISORY (values of +5 to -9 degrees) for much of the area.
Despite these conditions will be unseasonably cold Thursday night through Saturday for a high for UNSEASONABLY COLD temperatures impacting all of the news 3 viewing areas from east central Alabama and west central Georgia to experience these conditions for sure all of Friday morning.
Temps are expected to be 20-35F degrees below normal, the Coldest air in 5-8 years (Jan 2015 / 2018). A prolonged period (48-72+ hours) of sub-freezing temperatures can be expected.
Exposed pipes can burst if they are not properly insulated. People and pets can experience hypothermia and or frostbite on any exposed skin at 20-30 mph in a very short time.