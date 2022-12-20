Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Thursday’s rainfall will be mild with the upper 50s to 60 but then the cold Artic air builds into the region with much more cold air.

COLD AIR SAFETY

The entire News 3 viewing area is under a Wind Chill Watch: Conditions will be likely for wind chills of -10 degrees or colder) or ADVISORY (values of +5 to -9 degrees) for much of the area. If this is the case and likely will be a Wind Chill Warning will be issued.

WIND CHILL CHART HERE

WEATHER AWARE Thursday night-Friday AM: A decision by the local Weather Forecast Offices or WFO, will be made sometime in the next 24 hours or so on the upgrade to a Wind Chill WARNING (for wind chills of -10 degrees or colder) or ADVISORY (values of +5 to -9 degrees) for much of the area.

Despite these conditions will be unseasonably cold Thursday night through Saturday for a high for UNSEASONABLY COLD temperatures impacting all of the news 3 viewing areas from east central Alabama and west central Georgia to experience these conditions for sure all of Friday morning.

Temps are expected to be 20-35F degrees below normal, the Coldest air in 5-8 years (Jan 2015 / 2018). A prolonged period (48-72+ hours) of sub-freezing temperatures can be expected.

Exposed pipes can burst if they are not properly insulated. People and pets can experience hypothermia and or frostbite on any exposed skin at 20-30 mph in a very short time.