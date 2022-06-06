COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Rain chances remain the same this week, some days will have better chances than others. This is very typical for this time of the year as we get daytime heating and humidity fueling the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Any storm today may contain a brief period of heavy rain.

A heatwave will take shape from California to Texas this week, temperatures will soar to the triple digits. A little bit of this heat will begin to slide east by the middle of the week, putting our high temperatures in the middle 90s from Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front will begin to slide into the region Friday and into the weekend. With this time of the year, our cold fronts lack a significant amount of cool air so our temperatures will only fall a few degrees. A chance for showers and storms will be possible along the front but a wash out at the moment is not expected.