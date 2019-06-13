Decreasing morning clouds, sunny and breezy this afternoon. Video

Clouds linger but more sun this afternoon.

The rain is gone, we are left with the clouds but a cold front will move through this morning and early afternoon bringing sunny skies and drier air into the Valley. Expect temperatures to stay in the middle 80s but it’s the low humidity that will make today a great one. Behind the front, skies will clear so tonight expect temperatures to dip into the upper 50s to low 60s, we’ll rebound quickly to the middle 80s by the afternoon.