COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Conditions will remain breezy for the remainder of the day with wind gust of up to 15 mph as this cold front pushes through the area. We will also see a decrease in cloud cover throughout the day. The next few days will remain pleasant with only sun in our forecast ahead of another cold front on Monday, this cold front has the potential to bring a few showers Monday morning.

Temperatures will cool down with the passage of the cold front today, with temperatures only reaching the lower 80s and even the upper 70s for some of our counties today. We will see a drop in morning lows, with readings dipping into the upper forties tonight. We will another drop in temperatures with the cold front moving through on Monday.