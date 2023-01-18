COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Allow yourself extra an extra 20-30 minutes for your morning commute, dense fog will cause you to slow down.

Fog will begin to improve during the mid-morning then we will add in a chance for a few isolated showers around midday into the afternoon/evening.

Staying unsettled on Thursday as a cold front swings into the area, a few showers and storms will be possible in the morning until midday. This system is not as dynamic as last week, in fact, this will weaken as it approaches the area. Behind the front, clouds will begin to decrease, and we will see a little sun through the afternoon.