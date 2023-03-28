COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dense fog will reduce visibility quickly during the morning commute, this should improve as we approach midday.

Weather Aware Tuesday:

Tracking rain and storms for the afternoon, the best chance will be south of Columbus especially in our extreme southern counties such as Barbour, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Sumter. Rain will arrive as early midday and will last through the afternoon, by 5 pm rain will push out and clouds will decrease with a little sun in the evening.

Fog, clouds, and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs in the middle 60s to low 70s.

Rest of the week:

Drying out for the next few days with sun and clouds on Wednesday to sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will gradually warm up with 70 on Wednesday to the 80s for the end of the week.

Another chance for rain and storms will arrive on Saturday as a cold front move in, weather aware as some of these storms may become strong. We are still a few days away so timing and hazards remain fluid.