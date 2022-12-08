COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heads up, dense fog will impact the morning commute through 9 AM. Expect visibility to drop less than a mile for some, fog will begin to clear by the mid-morning.

The rest of the day will feature a mixture of sun, clouds, and warm temperatures for December standards. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s north of Columbus and the upper 70s to low/middle 80s for Columbus and areas south, some locations may end up 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Disturbances will stay to our north across north Alabama and north Georgia, this means that our streak of unseasonably warm temperatures and humidity will continue as we round out the week.

A cold front will slide through by the end of the weekend increasing our chances for showers on Sunday and Monday, this will also drop us back into the 60s through next week.