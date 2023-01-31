Columbus, Ga.-(WRBL)– Dense fog advisory through midday, expect low visibility and slow travel.

After the fog, expect clouds to hold tight through the afternoon, an isolated shower can not be ruled out but widespread rain not expected. High temperatures will push near 70 degrees this afternoon then falling into the 50s overnight.

Several chances of rain through the remainder of the week as we sit in between two boundaries. A few isolated showers early Wednesday morning but the afternoon will remain dry with a few peeks of sun.

Our next chance for measurable rainfall looks to be Thursday with a few showers in the morning and then widespread rain by the evening commute. Rain will likely continue through the overnight into early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday in the low 70s then dropping to the upper 50s by Friday afternoon.