Despite a storm system across the U.S. travel good for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking good for weather not being blamed for travel delays.

A cold front sweeping through from midnight Friday through 6 am, will bring just under one-tenth of an inch of rainfall.

The skies are clearing rapidly behind this next system and we can expect several more days of dry weather and pleasantly cool conditions.

A mid-week system will brush the northern Gulf coast and bring in clouds and wind but hardly a drop of rain across the region.