Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lift moisture north and keep showers and storms in the forecast.

Watching the Gulf of Mexico as an area of showers and storms continues to lift northeast towards the Florida Panhandle. This will allow moisture to filter in leading to muggy conditions and an increased chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain heavy rain, but the heaviest will be along the Florida Panhandle

A cold front will move through the News 3 viewing area tonight and early Thursday, a few storms will be possible along and out of head of the front this should exit by Thursday morning or early afternoon.

More sunshine and drier air will move in behind the front, we’ll likely experience this by Friday afternoon. Yes, we have a cold front, but temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90.