COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-More of the same as we start a new month, showers and storms will remain in the forecast today but also through the weekend.



Coverage in storms today will be more scattered with a chance moving in around midday but increasing through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain or a storm today but if you do, you’ll likely experience heavy rain. Storms will fizzle out by the late evening and overnight.



Holiday weekend:

No need to cancel any plans this weekend but you’ll want to keep the First Alert Weather App handy for all of your outdoor activities, we’ll dodge a few showers and storms each day this weekend and again it will not be a wash out. High temperatures will reach the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.



The 4th of July will feature a chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.