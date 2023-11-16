Sunny but breezy weekend ahead plus tracking a potential for a few storms next week

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pesky low pressure system finally broke as it meandered more southward this morning bringing in more sun throughout the region. Clouds have moved back into the region this evening and into tonight.

Ending the week with mostly cloudy skies and just a few late afternoon and evening showers as a frontal system approaches. Front clears just in time for the weekend with very pleasant, but breezy conditions.

After a very nice weekend we are tracking our next frontal system that could potentially bring in a threat of severe storms across the southeast. For now, we have introduced thunderstorms late Monday and into early Tuesday morning until the frontal system passes.

Temperatures through the short term hold close to 70 for afternoon highs with morning lows ranging from the low 40s to the mid 50s.

A dry front arrives just in time for Turkey Day reinforcing cooler temperatures for the end of the week.