Dog days NOT official yet but it feels the contrary

There will be a few reports of 100°…BUT officially I’m not going with our official high hitting the century mark. Most locations under this dome of strong high pressure will continue from 94°-97°… The original thinking of the cold front from Canada will not be headed this far south after all, but a southern Pacific system will bring some late week changes.

Our next best chance for rainfall: Now it looks to be a cool front moving in from the southern California coast and eventually tracking eastward on the southern branch of the jet stream. This will pass through our region and literally stall or what us meteorologists say, “washes out”, only to add enough instability for a few pop-up afternoon hit or miss showers and storms starting Friday through the following weekend.

Despite all the added humidity in the extended forecast, it’s not likely we will fall below 92° sounds much better than the upper 90s but not too much of a difference because heat index values will make up the difference in the heat compared to this past weekend.