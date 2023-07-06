COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another mild start to the morning under mostly clear skies, but another warm July day in store with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms to cool off.

Our weather pattern is in the process of transitioning from more zonal (east to west) to northwest flow (upstream action) where we will have to watch for quick disturbances that will set off showers and storms.

This means we can go from a sunny dry morning to a gusty and stormy afternoon quickly. This is when fast-moving and long-travelled thunderstorm complexes (mesoscale convective systems) seem to come out of nowhere.

This storm track will direct a series of storm complexes smack dab into our region. The ridge of high pressure will transition more westward over Texas putting us right into the eastern side of the ridge where these thunderstorm complexes usually ride.