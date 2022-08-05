COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– The dog days of summer continue with highs in the 90s with showers and storms. Some days will have better coverage than others but the forecast remains sluggish and slow.



High pressure continues to keep us stable with lower chances of rain compared to the beginning of the week, I do think we’ll squeeze out a few stray showers/storms mainly after 2 PM both today and on Saturday.



Afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s Sunday through the middle of next week. A cold front later next week looks to increase our rain chances by Thursday and perhaps Friday, temperatures will slightly cool down with some struggling to get out of the upper 80s.