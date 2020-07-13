Dome of heat building in

Rain and storms on Sunday evening provided relief from the heat and humidity but unfortunately we have more heat coming our way.

A strong area of high pressure will continue to move from the southwest into the southeast, this means that we’ll see our rain chances lower and our temperatures rise. The high pressure will remain strong through at least Friday when we get a better chance for rain.

Expect a stray shower or two for our southern counties today otherwise it will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. More sunshine tomorrow and hotter with highs nearing the upper 90s for some.

There is a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm Wednesday evening and also on Thursday evening but temperatures look to stay in the upper 90s. The dome of heat will break slightly on Friday with a better chance for isolated showers and storms for the area.