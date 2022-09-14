COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —No major changes as dominate high pressure keeps our forecast comfortable, sunny and seasonable for the next few days. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s this afternoon with a light northeast breeze around 5-10 mph. Slightly warmer and a little breezier on Thursday but overall the forecast looks great!

Of course, the low humidity won’t last, expect dew points to increase a little bit by the end of the weekend as the dominate high slides a tad bit to the east. We’ll remain sunny this weekend with high temperatures warming back up to near 90 degrees.