Drier air and plenty of sunshine for today

7 Day Forecast

The first of two cold fronts will move through today bringing drier air to the region. A few clouds  and possibly a spotty sprinkle are possible along the passage of the front but significant cloud cover and rain not expected. Air behind the front will be noticeably drier and that will be the main difference that we will see. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s/ low 80s.

We will extend the dry and mild weather through Thursday of this week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low/middle 80s. A little more cloud cover by Thursday night out ahead of our next cold front that will swing through on Friday. 

Friday’s cold front will have a little more of a punch to it compared to the one that we will see today. Expect another shot of drier air to move into the region along with cooler temperatures behind it, still not expecting any rain. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s behind the front, chilly overnight into Saturday morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s. 

Great weekend ahead with cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine, we slightly warm up by the beginning of next week.

Tuesday

84° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 84° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

76° / 48°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 76° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

75° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 60°

Monday

79° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

