Drier air continues to dominate but humidity and rain chances return for the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Drier air will dominate the forecast today so that means not as much humidity and low rain chances. Just like Wednesday, a stray shower or two possible but most will stay dry.

Friday and even Saturday will be a different story, humidity and rain chances will begin to increase. A low located in the Florida Panhandle will begin to move to the north and this will increase our rain chances. Isolated showers and storms will be possible starting Friday afternoon and then again on Saturday. While a wash out is not expected, heavy rain and gusty may be possible with some storms.

Clouds and rain will prevent our temperatures from warming up too much so expect daytime highs in the upper 80s, still below normal. By Sunday the system will move out of the region and we’ll transition back to our normal pattern.