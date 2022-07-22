The leftover energy and surface low-pressure system from yesterday is redirecting storms from the south towards the north back into the region.

A few storms will remain strong but these are not the same strength or severe levels as yesterday’s, which caused isolated wind damage but lightning may still be a hazard.

The weekend will not be completely void of a passing shower or storm because the surface begins to stabilize. This means more fair weather clouds and less coverage for those typical stronger afternoon thunderstorms that we have seen these past few days.

Readings will rebound a bit into the lower 90s and some areas just under the 95° mark. This is due to more sun and heating of the day.

Drier air helps to decrease the strength of storms in the forecast throughout the 7-day First Alert Forecast.