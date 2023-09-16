COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another day of showers and clouds with a few breaks here and there, but finally we are tracking changes in the extended forecast.

Sunday starts off with showers and storms, but a front will move through the region on Sunday afternoon and evening helping to scour the air of the humidity and bring some relief to the southeast with a drop in dewpoints.

Monday we will wake up to temperatures in the 60s with a crisp taste of fall around the corner with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. But the lower humidity levels will make it feel very pleasant and tad breezy under sunny skies.

These ‘fall-like’ temperatures will last through the upcoming week. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s while afternoon highs climb into the mid 80s.

Tracking the tropics: Lee made landfall in Canada, but we continue to track Margot spinning in the northern Atlantic. Tropical Depression Fifteen will become a tropical storm soon becoming Nigel.