Drier and warmer to begin the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper disturbance moving through the region this afternoon and evening which is helping to fire off a few showers and storms. By Monday this disturbance will help drive in some drier air to the region helping to snuff our rain chances for several days.

While we start the week drier, temperatures will be warmer than average by several degrees with heat index values pushing the century mark. As we approach mid to late week we will see the return of moisture with high rainfall chances.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island this afternoon as tropical impacts will be felt all across the northeast for several days with inland flooding.