Drier, cooler air on the way as another front moves in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak cold front pushing through the region now bringing drier, less humid air to the region while also helping to push Mindy out into the Atlantic Ocean. As the front continues to move through dew points will continue to drop helping us cool off into the 60s through the overnight bringing pleasant conditions for the start of our Friday.

Through Friday and the weekend we remain dry as high pressure builds in behind the frontal boundary keeping us dry and seasonable. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s through the weekend and expect 90s to return by the beginning of the work week as we stay sunny with a few clouds.

Around midweek we will likely see a few showers and storm return as high pressure retreats eastward over the Atlantic. This movement of the high will help another weak boundary move into the area by late next week.

Tropical Depression Mindy looks to continue to weaken as it gets caught up in the frontal boundary while Larry continues to remain a hurricane as it moves by the island of Bermuda. Larry poses no threat to the United States and it continues on it’s northward track where it’ll slowly start to weaken. However, we do need to watch an open wave in the western Caribbean as it traverses over the Yucatan Peninsula and ends up in the Bay of Campeche it has a chance of development although low at this point in time.