COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plagued with more overcast skies this afternoon and evening with more scattered showers and a few storms tonight. Heading into the overnight, you’ll see more light showers possible with a cloudy start for your Sunday.

Anticipate a few breaks in the clouds by Sunday afternoon while dodging a few more showers and storms as the wedge of cooler, cloudier skies is pushed northward.

However, we are tracking a cool front that will move through the region during the day Monday. Monday you’ll see some light morning showers as the front pushes through with improving conditions through the day. More sun by the evening and less humid, drier air filters into the region making for a pleasant couple of days for the midweek.

Enjoy a taste of fall weather Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows dipping to the mid to low 60s and some dry weather in the forecast. Afternoon highs will still warm to the mid to upper 80s, but the low humidity will make it feel very pleasant. We will watch the aforementioned frontal boundary as it looks to drift northward bringing a few stray showers and storms by the end of the week.

Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Earl continues to churn in the north Atlantic posing no threat to the United States as we hit the statistical peak of the hurricane season. We are watching another weak tropical wave off the western coast of Africa, but at this time development is quite low.