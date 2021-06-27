Drier Monday with tropical moisture returning Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the rest of the weekend a few isolated showers and storms will be possible as temperatures have climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s. Not a whole lot changing as we start the week with temperatures holding right near 90, but you will notice that there will be only a few sporadic showers or storms during the afternoon and evening.

For Tuesday, we are closely watching an unorganized tropical disturbance that is moving west to the South Carolina and Georgia coast. As of right now it has a 50% of development over the next 48 hours, but will likely bring scattered showers and storms to the area. This tropical disturbance should be short lived as it moves inland; however, more showers and storms will still be likely heading into the middle part of the week.

Finally as we get late in the week, ridge of high pressure breaks down helping a cold front to slide into the southeast bringing an increased rain chance as we gear up for the holiday weekend. With the increased rain coverage temperatures will be well below average as the frontal boundary stalls helping to keep us cooler with isolated showers and storms.