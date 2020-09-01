Drier over the next several days

7 Day Forecast

Transitioning drier as we continue throughout the rest of this week. As high pressure builds in across the two-state region it with stave off any moisture working it’s way into the region for a couple of days. With that, temperatures will be able to warm considerably with many readings getting back into the mid to upper 90s, which for this time of year, is unseasonable warm.

Changes are in store with a cold front approaches late Friday into early Saturday morning; however, rainfall chances aren’t high over the weekend. By Labor Day, expect isolated showers and storms with temperatures slowly retreating back to seasonable with readings in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Tropics continue to be quite active. Monday we saw Tropical Depression 15 form off the Carolina coast and today we have Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean. Both of these systems will not pose a threat to the United States.

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 97° 74°

Saturday

97° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Trending Stories