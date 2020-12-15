 

Drier today while more rain moves back in Wednesday

Dry and sunny to start the day for Tuesday as we await our next system to arrive to the southeast. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid 50s as clouds increase later this evening ahead of showers that move back in for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s system which is currently across parts of New Mexico will move south across Texas picking up gulf moisture bringing scattered showers to the area. Showers will be on and off with periods of heavy rain. Showers taper off shortly after lunch bringing colder air back to the region.

Turning much colder for Thursday and Friday with mornings back in the 30s and Thursday afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s and Friday afternoon back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 56° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Showers
Showers 69% 52° 35°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 52° 30°

Friday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 32°

Saturday

58° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 58° 44°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 52% 59° 41°

Monday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 41°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
50°

49°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
49°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

48°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
48°

48°

1 AM
Showers
39%
48°

47°

2 AM
Showers
35%
47°

46°

3 AM
Showers
36%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
38%
46°

45°

7 AM
Showers
41%
45°

45°

8 AM
Showers
51%
45°

45°

9 AM
Rain
65%
45°

