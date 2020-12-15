Drier today while more rain moves back in Wednesday

Dry and sunny to start the day for Tuesday as we await our next system to arrive to the southeast. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid 50s as clouds increase later this evening ahead of showers that move back in for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s system which is currently across parts of New Mexico will move south across Texas picking up gulf moisture bringing scattered showers to the area. Showers will be on and off with periods of heavy rain. Showers taper off shortly after lunch bringing colder air back to the region.

Turning much colder for Thursday and Friday with mornings back in the 30s and Thursday afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s and Friday afternoon back into the middle 50s.