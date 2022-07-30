COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Isolated showers across our northern viewing area has helped subdue temperatures to the mid to low 80s while our southern viewing area has been mostly sunny and quite warm with temperatures in the mid to low 90s and near triple digit heat indices.

A stalled boundary towards our north will gradually start to lift back northward helping to keep our rainfall chances very slim heading into Sunday afternoon and evening. With the lack of rainfall, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s with many areas likely seeing 100 degree ‘feels like’ temperatures. First part of the week stays the same with more sun than clouds.

A weak break in the ridge of high pressure Tuesday will help increase showers and storms around midweek, but overall still stuck in this stifling summertime weather pattern. To finish out the work week, temperatures remain in the low 90s, close to seasonable averages, with a stray pop-up shower or storm.

Next weekend we could see another significant rainfall chances as we see more moisture move into the southeast as high pressure weakens.