COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air slowly filtering into the region while the frontal boundary remains stalled across the southeast. Dry, less humid air will continue to win the battle heading into Sunday with a few clouds lingering into the overnight with lows dipping to near 70 with a few areas falling into the upper 60s making for a pleasant overnight.

Mostly sunny conditions in store for Sunday afternoon with highs near average. Frontal boundary towards our south will slowly wash out as high pressure builds over the western United States. With high pressure out west we transition back into northwest flow and into a wetter pattern as we round out the upcoming week.

Rainfall chances increase midweek with a frontal boundary arriving and again stalling overhead. This will help isolated showers and storms for Thursday and Friday with a return of a wet summer like pattern. Temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s.