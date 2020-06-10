Dry air on the way!

Once we get through this afternoon and evening we can say goodbye to the oppressive humidity that has plagued us so far this week. A cold front finally moves through overnight bringing with it much drier air – yay! You’ll notice the less humid air tomorrow afternoon while temperatures still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. This will last at least through the end of the week as the cold front stalls out across south Georgia.

This boundary will continue to be a focal point for showers and storms mainly south of the News 3 viewing area for over the weekend, but we have added a mention of a sporadic shower or storm given the environment as the dry air doesn’t stay around too long.

For next week, that typical afternoon pop-up thunderstorm makes it’s way back into the forecast with temperatures remaining close to average has high pressure builds in.