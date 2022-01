COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Staying dry and sunny today thanks to an area of high pressure, temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.

A system to our south will push in more cloud cover on Wednesday but we’ll stay dry. Clouds will keep our temperatures cooler so expect most of the area to struggle to get out of the middle 50s. A little warmer with more sun by Thursday and Friday, our next chance for showers will come this weekend.