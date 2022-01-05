Dry and a little warmer today but our next front will move in Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Still staying dry as high pressure remains in control over the area, we’ll continue with some sunshine although a few passing clouds will be in the forecast. A little warmer today with high temperatures nearing 60 degrees, winds will continue to stay light.

Our next front will move in Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance for showers. Expect the first half of the day to remain dry but by the late afternoon or around the evening commute, showers will begin to move in and last through the evening. Expect temperatures to remain warm ahead of this front with most of the area in the low 60s but we’ll have a drastic change as temperatures quickly fall overnight into early Friday morning.

Plenty of sunshine but cold on Friday morning, temperatures will struggle to warm up during the afternoon as well. The temperature rollercoaster will continue into the weekend as we warm up ahead of another front that will move in late Sunday into early Monday morning.