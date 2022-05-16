We are seeing no development for storms. Later this evening there will be a few storms across southeast Georgia that may be strong.

That is not to say a few may pop later this evening but the mid-layers of the atmosphere are pretty warm and stable. Safe to say we continue this dry period until later in this forecast period.

With this being said we will have dry air and very warm readings for mid-week and yes, I’ll call it hot by our standards when we have a few mid-90s popping up in the First Alert Forecast.