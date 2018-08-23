Today–Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight–Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Friday–Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night–Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Saturday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Sunday–A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Sunday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Monday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Monday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Tuesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Tuesday Night–Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Wednesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Dry and below normal, wonderful day
by: Jeff KellyPosted: / Updated: