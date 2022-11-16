Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The cold front is gone but the clouds remain, this will keep us on the cool side today. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the low to middle 50s with a breeze around 15-20 mph during the afternoon, this will make it feel about 5 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

Clouds will slowly decrease through the late evening, we will become clear overnight, this will set us up for a cold Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine through the day on Thursday but it will be deceiving as temperatures will not get out of the low 50s and upper 40s for some.

Colder Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s but a tad bit warmer by the afternoon.

No major changes in our forecast as we stay dry through the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next chance for rain looks to be around thanksgiving but this may change as we are a week out, stay tuned!