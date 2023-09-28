Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We’ve got a dry and comfortable Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a little breezy today with sustained winds between 5-10 mph and occasional gust from 15-20 mph.

Warming up by the end of the week and into the weekend as high pressure moves into the region. More sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s on Friday, clouds will build in by late Friday into early Saturday morning but should decrease before midday Saturday. High temperatures this weekend will reach the upper 80s but a few low 90s will also be possible.

Rain chances will remain low next week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, look for highs to reach the upper 80s and even a few low 90s.