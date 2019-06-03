7 Day Forecast

Dry and hot to start the work week but rain chances increase by the middle of the week

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:27 AM EDT

Dry and hot to start the work week but rain chances increase by the middle of the week

A cold front will slide through the area this morning but don’t expect a drop in temperatures or any rain, instead we’ll see less humidity for the afternoon as drier air filters in. High temperatures today will be back into the low to middle 90s and in fact we’ll stay in the low to middle 90s up until Thursday.

Rain chances increase by the middle to end of the week, expect a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder by Wednesday and Thursday but rain chances really increase by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will also drop down to near average with high temperatures in the upper 80s to a few low 90s.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories