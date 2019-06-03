Dry and hot to start the work week but rain chances increase by the middle of the week
A cold front will slide through the area this morning but don’t expect a drop in temperatures or any rain, instead we’ll see less humidity for the afternoon as drier air filters in. High temperatures today will be back into the low to middle 90s and in fact we’ll stay in the low to middle 90s up until Thursday.
Rain chances increase by the middle to end of the week, expect a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder by Wednesday and Thursday but rain chances really increase by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will also drop down to near average with high temperatures in the upper 80s to a few low 90s.
Georgia News
-
Georgia voters who've moved warned to update registrations
Georgia election officials are warning voters who recently moved to update their voter registration information.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama News
-
Lawmakers get busy with controversial issues in 1st session
Fresh off the 2018 elections, lawmakers did not shy from controversial issues in their first meeting of the four-year term.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-