COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- High pressure continues to dominate our forecast, this means we’ll stay dry and mild today through Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 60s, overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer as we dip to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A warm front will lift north through the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday, this front will bring in an increase of clouds along with warmer temperatures. Expect highs on Wednesday to reach the middle 60s and close to 70 for areas south of Columbus.

WEATHER AWARE THURSDAY:

Tracking a strong cold front that will sweep across the News 3 viewing area Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll likely start the day with clouds with a few showers developing around midday with Isolated showers and storms through the afternoon. A line of storms will begin to move in after 4 PM and will quickly exit by the overnight hours.

A slight risk of severe weather for the entire area for the afternoon/evening as any storm may become strong or severe especially storms that stay isolated. Within the line of storms damaging winds will be the primary threat but a brief tornado can not be ruled out.