Dry and mild for now but Weather Aware on Thursday for strong storms.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Above average temperatures will continue across the News 3 viewing area with highs reaching the low to middle 70s this afternoon. We will see some sunshine to start then passing clouds late this morning into the afternoon and early evening.

Weather Aware Thursday (9 PM-3 AM): We are Weather Aware on Thursday night through early Friday morning due to the risk of strong to severe storms.

We will likely start Thursday off with passing clouds and mild temperatures, a few sunny breaks in the afternoon are not out of the question. Despite the lack of full sunshine, we can expect temperatures to reach the middle to upper 70s. A line of storms will push to the east bringing heavy rain and strong winds as the primary threats, the tornado threat is very low with this system but still something that will have to be monitored. By the AM commute on Friday, storms should be out and clouds will begin to decrease.

We’ll dry out over the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s, our next chance for rain will move in early next week.