COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be the last day for dry, warm, and calm conditions tracking the next cold front that will bring us much-needed rainfall.

This morning:

Watch out for areas of patchy fog during the morning commute, best areas for this will be south and southwest of Columbus once again. We do have a little bit more wind this morning so fog may not be as widespread or as dense as Wednesday, either way be sure to use caution and add a little more time to your morning commute.

This afternoon:

A little bit more cloud cover today as we begin to see our next system, a cold front, advance from the west. Staying dry and still above average with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday and the weekend:

Finally a chance for much-needed rainfall across the Chattahoochee Valley. A cold front will begin to advance across the region starting Friday afternoon into the evening. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out in the morning up until midday, but a more widespread steady rain looks likely during the late afternoon (after 3 PM) into the evening and into Saturday morning especially for areas north of Columbus.

This front will likely stall out just to our south and keep rain chances around through the weekend with scattered showers on Saturday and a few isolated showers on Sunday as the system begins to exit.

Clouds and rain will keep us cool, high temperatures on Friday may reach the 70s early in the day and begin to fall as rain increases. Temperatures this weekend will struggle to get out of the 60s.