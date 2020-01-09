Dry and mild today, watching Saturday for strong to severe thunderstorms.

All eyes continue to be on Saturday as a strong storm system moves into the area.

Thursday: Sunny skies to start, clouds will begin to increase this afternoon and evening but staying dry. Temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers in the late afternoon and evening, no severe weather expected. Temperatures will range from 70-75 degrees.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely and some may be strong to severe. The best time to see showers and storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening, any storm that forms before the initial line of storms could be severe and will need to be watched closely. By early Sunday morning most of the activity should be east of the area.