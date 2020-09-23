Dry and pleasant for now but changes are on the way

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll stay pleasant and dry today but there are some big changes on the way starting Thursday. Highs today will remain below average although we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will stream in from the west/southwest due to the remnants of Beta.

Rain chances increase on Thursday as the remnants of Beta crawl to the east, scattered showers likely by the afternoon and evening and a few may become strong. We’ll continue to have chances of rain in the forecast from Friday through the weekend with Friday potentially having the heaviest rainfall. Energy from Beta may interact with an approaching warm from and this may kick off a few storms this weekend especially on Sunday into Monday. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side. Expect high temperatures to jump into the 80s or near average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 64°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 80% 77° 69°

Friday

84° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 69°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 85° 67°

Monday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
60%
71°

73°

12 PM
Showers
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories