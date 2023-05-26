COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry and pleasant for Friday with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Breezy again today with a northeast wind from 10-15 mph with an occasional gust up to 20.

Rather cool this holiday weekend thanks to an area of low pressure that will be off the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Most of the rain and clouds will be along the coast but a few high clouds will trickle in by Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will stay dry and cool but as the low moves inland, it is not out of the question that we could see a little wrap around moisture in the form of stray showers south of Columbus.

Dry on Memorial Day with highs back into the 80s, look for average temperatures to return by the middle of next week.