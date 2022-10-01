COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Calmer conditions across the southeast as Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian brings rain and wind to the Mid-Atlantic region.

Rest of the weekend will continue to be quite nice and pleasant for the start of October. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s by the afternoon as high pressure builds in as Ian is pulled out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Not much changes in the forecast for the upcoming week. We stay dry as a bone with temperatures hovering right near 80 degrees through mid week with morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Late in the week we will be watching a dry front that will move through the eastern United States. You’ll likely see clouds increasing across the south, but don’t look for hardly any rainfall as we return to an east to west flow for the upcoming weekend.