Dry and sunny to start the week, nearing 90 by this weekend

We will be entering into a dry weather pattern this week with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

A weak cold front will slide through today giving us brief wind shift and that will be about it, no precipitation expected as this front slides through but temperatures will be a little cooler than Sunday. Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s but a nice rebound for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will settle in by Wednesday and this will leave us dry, warm and sunny for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will begin to warm up with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday to near 90 by Friday.

A little bit more cloud cover by this weekend with temperatures reaching the low 90s by Sunday afternoon.