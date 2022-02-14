Dry and sunny to start the week, strong to severe storms possible by Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up quickly for the afternoon. High pressure will build in today and will last through the next couple of days, our forecast will stay sunny and dry with high temperatures warming up each day.

A big warm up will occur by Thursday as a dynamic system moves into the southeast. Temperatures will soar into the middle 70s as more moisture moves into the region. We are Weather Aware for Thursday due to the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. As of now, we are still too far out to get down to the specifics such as timing and overall threats, this will come into play over the next 24 hours, but we do know that this system does have the potential to produce storms that need to be watched.

Beyond this system we’ll dry out and stay fairly mild for this time of the year