 

Dry and sunny today but unsettled weather looms

7 Day Forecast

What a gorgeous Monday! Lots of sun, light winds and warm temperatures, highs in the low 80s for a majority of the area. High pressure will remain dominate today so our forecast will be the same as Monday! 

Things will begin to change on Wednesday as the high pressure begins to break down. For a majority of the day we’ll see sunny skies but clouds will begin to increase late in the day and through the evening. A cold front will begin to approach the area from the west and our pattern becomes more unsettled.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon and will continue through Saturday as the front moves through and then stalls out. High temperatures during this time will continue to stay mild. The front will clear the News 3 viewing area late Saturday morning and afternoon. 

Behind the front, expect temperatures to remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The sun will also return on Sunday and into early next week.

