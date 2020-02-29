Dry and sunny weather to slowly fade as the rain is set to return

Enjoy the dry and sunny conditions while they last, because once again we are transitioning back into an unsettled and wet forecast for next week.

Periods of rain move in Monday morning with some of the showers having heavy downpours. This will continue into Tuesday with off and on showers until the cold front finally moves through the region sometime Wednesday. There is both a flooding and severe weather threat with this system. The flooding threat will consist of potentially 3-5″ of rainfall over the course of that three day period. The severe threat will mainly be on Wednesday were there will be enough shear and some instability for maybe one or two severe storms.

By Thursday the system is clear and we are back to sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate back more to average in the extended forecast.