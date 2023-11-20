COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The holiday week will start off dry and warm with sun followed by increasing clouds. A southeast wind today between 5-10 MPH with gust up to 15 mph will push temperatures into the low to middle 70s, roughly 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Tracking a strong cold front that will move out of the Central and Southern Plains into the southeast starting this evening through Tuesday. This front will bring severe weather to Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi today through tonight and eventually shift east overnight into Tuesday. Heads up if you are traveling to these areas.

We are WEATHER AWARE for Tuesday as this front continues to track east. It will lose a little bit of its energy as it arrives to the Chattahoochee Valley Tuesday morning through the afternoon but as all ways, we’ll need to pay close attention for any changes. The best chance for rain and storms will come during the early morning and throughout the morning commute, there could be an additional line of storms developing along the actual front during the late afternoon but confidence on this remains low and dependent on morning storms.

The entire area is now under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 with damaging winds and an isolated tornado as the primary threats. Please continue to monitor for forecast updates, don’t let this system catch you off guard.

After Tuesday we’ll turn cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and a mixture of sun and clouds on both Wednesday and Thanksgiving. A few isolated showers possible on Friday.