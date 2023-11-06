COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Look for another dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a few clouds building by the afternoon, but rain will not be expected today.

We’ll continue to stay under the flow of high pressure for a majority of the week so not much of a dramatic change is expected to our forecast from today through Thursday. High temperatures will continue to warm up to the upper 70s to low 80s over the next few days.

Latest drought monitor shows dry and abnormally dry conditions across the News 3 viewing area, we’ll likely add to this over the next couple of days due to the lack of rainfall. Good news, there will be a bit of a change by the end of the week and this weekend, a cold front could provide us with some much-needed rainfall.

A cold front will likely swing through the region Friday into this weekend providing us with a few showers, the best chance looks to be Friday night into early Saturday morning. Behind this front, temperatures will cool down to near average or slightly below.